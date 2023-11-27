HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hazen Paper has replicated the unique stained-glass window at the Immaculate Conception Chapel into a commemorative 150th anniversary print.

The 14’ tall by 21’ wide stained-glass window that can be seen behind the altar at the Immaculate Conception Chapel on 54 North Summer Street in Holyoke has been reproduced with a custom holographic postcard by Hazen Paper. The paper company partnered with members of St Jerome’s Parish to produce the artwork for the celebration of Holyoke’s 150th year.

Posters and Christmas cards of the limited-edition reproduction can be purchased at ARTery located at 289 High Street and at Holyoke Sporting Goods located at 1584 Dwight Street. They will also be available at select holiday pop-up shops and parish Masses while available.

The stained-glass window was commissioned in 1955 for the Golden Jubilee of the then Immaculate Conception Parish, which merged with St. Jerome’s Parish in 2021. It is made of seven sections that are each 2 feet wide. The centerpiece is an image of Jesus with seals of the Pope & the Bishop of Springfield on the outer pieces. In addition, the artwork consists of the representation of Holyoke.