Hazen Paper wins 2020 IHMA award for a holographic calendar

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) awarded the local paper company Hazen Paper for their holographic calendar at the Excellence in Holography Awards 2020 on Tuesday.

The paper company won the “Best Applied Decorative/Packaging Product” at the awards with a holographic calendar that features a fire-breathing dragon with three-dimensional scales.

The oversized calendar utilized an array of innovative holographic techniques to create a decorative design the IHMA called outstanding.

These holographic designs included Hazen-Lens behind the months of the year, gray-motion for the sky background, color-motion for the dragon, and two-channel color-motion lenses and fire-motion lenses to animate the flames.

The calendar was originated entirely within Hazen’s holographic lab and manufactured in Hazen’s Holyoke facility on Hazen Envirofoil, an environmentally friendly product that is made with renewable energy and uses less than 1% of the aluminum of traditional foil laminate.

The award was presented by the IHMA at this year’s virtual Holography Conference, reflecting a “significant step forward” in the ongoing development of highly innovative holography solutions for commercial packaging and decorative finishes and applications.

According to the IHMA, the Excellence in Holography Awards recognize outstanding achievement, marking a success for those at the forefront of the sector who have developed innovative or commercially viable hologram products or techniques during the past 12 months.