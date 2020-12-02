Hazen Paper wins award for unique contributions to the Massachusetts economy

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hazen Paper Company has been awarded a Next Century Award from the Associated Industries of Massachusetts.

The award recognizes employers, individuals and community organizers that have made unique contributions to the economy and residents of Massachusetts.

“AIM created the Next Century Award to honor the accomplishments of companies and individuals creating a new era of economic opportunity for the people of Massachusetts. These remarkable people and institutions inspire the rest of us by exemplifying the intelligence, hard work and dedication to success that has built our commonwealth,” AIM President and Chief Executive Officer of John R. Regan said.

Hazen is a family-owned company with 200 employees. Founded in Holyoke in 1925, the company specializes in foil and paper lamination, label making and holography.

The company has an internship program with Western New England University that helps engineering students gain experience.

“We create opportunities for young people to learn about the industry in general and our operation in particular – and expand our future talent pool,” Hazen said.