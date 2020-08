SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hazmat team was called to Annie’s Way in Springfield after gasoline was poured into a catch basin Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, approximately one gallon of gasoline was poured into the catch basin.

Fire officials placed absorbent pads into the basin to “mitigate the hazard.”

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Crews from the city’s DPW and the director of Emergency Preparedness assisted the Springfield Fire Department with the hazmat situation.