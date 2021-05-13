Hazmat team called to Grattan Street in Chicopee for investigation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters and a state hazardous materials team were called to 1111 Grattan Street Thursday morning for an investigation.

Our 22News crew saw fire crews and hazmat vehicles at Solenis, a manufacturer in Chicopee, around 7:30 a.m.

There is no immediate information on the cause of the investigation. 22News has contacted the Chicopee Fire Department for more information but has yet to hear back. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

