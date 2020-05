SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hazmat team was called to Carew Street in Springfield for a suspicious substance Thursday night.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to 625 Carew Street after the suspicious substance, gray powder, was discovered around 9 p.m.

The fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad investigated and initiated a tier 1 hazmat response.

The state’s hazmat team determined the gray powder was not hazardous.