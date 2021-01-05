Hazmat team, police called to investigate drug operation after fire at Chicopee home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway in the Montcalm Street section of Chicopee after a hazmat team, police, and fire officials were called to a residence following a fire Tuesday night.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the hazmat team, multiple police officers and fire officials were still at 348 Montcalm Street investigating after an active fire was called at the address around 11:15 a.m.

According to fire officials, the fire was quickly extinguished and all occupants of the home were able to escape with no injuries.

Chicopee Police Department spokeswoman Donna Liszka told 22News police arrested two individuals after a cultivating and manufacturing operation of Class C and Class D substances were discovered after the fire was put out.

Police were able to secure the location until a search warrant was granted. Due to the potential hazardous of the substances found, the hazmat team was called and were able to contain the situation to that address.

Liszka told 22News there is no threat to the public.

Massachusetts classifies prescription drugs and hallucinogenic drugs as Class C substance and marijuana as Class D.

The charges the two individuals are facing are currently unknown, their identities were also not provided.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you the latest when we learn more.