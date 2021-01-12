HCC adds cannabis job training program to spring schedule

Some of the cannabidiol products in the foreground were used to make cookies during a cannabis culinary assistant training course early last spring at the HCC-MGM Culinary Arts Institute. (Courtesy: HCC)

HOLYOKE (HCC) – The Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College has added a second cannabis core training program to its spring calendar of workforce training programs.

The CEC will offer another round of its intensive, two-day Cannabis Core Training program on Sat., March 20, and Sunday, March 21.

Slots also remain open for Cannabis Core Training the weekend of Sat., Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24.

Each day will be broken down into two sessions, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. Each session will include presentations from cannabis industry experts followed by a question and answer period.

Students who complete the core training are then eligible to register for spring 2021 classes in one of four cannabis industry career tracks: Cultivation Assistant (Feb. 6 – Feb. 21); Extraction Technician (Feb. 27-March 14); Culinary Assistant (April 3 – April 18); and Patient Services Associate (Jan. 30 – Feb. 14; and May 1- May 16).

Cultivation assistants provide the daily care of the crops from seed to harvest and may be involved in cracking seeds, soil mixing, potting, defoliation, watering, pest control and trimming.

Extraction technicians work in labs assisting production managers in all aspects of extraction, purging, oil manipulation, winterization, distillation, solvent recovery, and quality control.

Patient service associates work behind the counters at cannabis dispensaries, interacting with the public, answering technical questions, and providing information to registered cannabis patients, caregivers, and recreational customers making purchases.

Culinary assistants are responsible for preparing cannabis or cannabidiol-infused products using a variety of cooking, baking, and infusion techniques.

To register for the January or March Cannabis Core Training class, please go to: hcc.edu/cec-core

The cost of the two-day core training session is $595. Each career track program is $799.

The Cannabis Education Center is a partnership between HCC and Elevate Northeast and based out of HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

Elevate Northeast is a Massachusetts-based, women-founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit, created to support the Northeast U.S.’s growing cannabis industry through workforce training, education and advocacy.

More information on these and other upcoming classes and programs can be found on the Cannabis Education Center’s website – cannabiseducationcenter.org or by calling 413-552-2320.