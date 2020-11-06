HCC COVID-19 testing site switching locations Friday

A nurse from Aveanna Healthcare administers a free COVID-19 test outside the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College. (Photo: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing location at Holyoke Community College is switching locations starting Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the testing site will now be at parking lot H near the western entrance to the Donahue Building. Previously, testing was conducted in parking lot M near the Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation.

Drivers are now being asked to enter the campus from Homestead Avenue, then turn left onto the Campus Road and proceed to parking lot H. There will be signs and parking attendants on-site to manage the flow of traffic.

The change is being made to prepare for the cold weather months, according to the Holyoke Board of Health.

Hours and days of operation will not change. Testing will continue at least through the end of December and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents and conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments and no referral is necessary. Turnaround time for results is typically four days or fewer.

HCC has been serving as a “Stop the Spread” drive-through testing site since August 26 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Information about closing due to inclement weather can be found on the Holyoke Board of Health website.