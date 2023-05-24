HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) has achieved a remarkable feat as its annual “Together HCC” one-day giving campaign shattered previous records, amassing an outstanding $251,859 in a span of 24 hours, which will be utilized for HCC scholarships and student-support programs.

On April 25, HCC witnessed an unprecedented day of giving during the third annual “Together HCC: Drive to Change Lives” initiative, spearheaded by dedicated alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the college. Surpassing expectations, the campaign received contributions from over 500 donors, surpassing the goal of 400 set by the organizers.

Last year, the campaign had already set a record with $192,000 raised from 418 donors, making this year’s achievement even more remarkable.

Julie Phillips, HCC’s Interim Director of Development, expressed her gratitude, stating, “For the third straight year, the Together HCC campaign has exceeded expectations as our network of alumni, faculty, staff, and friends continue to show how much they care about HCC students. With so many people giving what they can, it shows our students that we are invested in their success.”

Contributions to the campaign were diverse, with 43 percent of the donors being HCC alumni, followed by 27 percent from HCC faculty and staff. Friends of the college accounted for 18 percent of the donors, while parents and students comprised of 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The campaign’s reach extended far beyond Holyoke, attracting donors from as far away as California and Hawaii.

The collective effort of the donors unlocked over $140,000 in challenge pledges, including a generous $5,000 donation from campaign partner Gary Rome.

Expressing his delight, Rome remarked, “I am thrilled to celebrate yet another successful year of partnering with HCC for its ‘Together HCC: Drive to Change Lives’ campaign. It is truly remarkable to witness the generosity of our community as we come together to ensure that a college education remains accessible to all. I hope my example encourages others to help build a stronger community.”

The impact of HCC’s fundraising efforts can be witnessed through the stories of students like Arien Monti, an HCC alumna who graduated in 2022 with an associate’s degree in marketing and business administration.

Monti emphasized the crucial role played by the HCC Foundation scholarship and the President’s Student Emergency Fund stipend in her academic success. “The student emergency fund helped with one month’s rent after my son and I had been homeless when I was a new student and rebuilding my life,” shared Monti, who currently resides in West Springfield. She added, “I am graduating this fall with my bachelor’s degree and am building my career in marketing and real estate thanks to HCC and the many alumni and friends who support students like me.”

Although the one-day giving campaign has concluded, those who missed the opportunity to contribute can still make a difference by visiting their website and making a donation to support HCC’s mission of transforming lives through education.