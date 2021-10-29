HCC golf benefit raises $50K for scholarships

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $50k dollars were raised at a charity golf event for student scholarships at Holyoke Community College.

This past September 13, after a year hiatus the HCC Foundation Golf Classic welcomed 90 golfers to the Springfield Country Club for its annual fundraising tournament.

The event this year raised approximately $49,536, which is $10k more than the last event in 2019. Epstein Financial Services played a large part and contributed over $25k. Within the past 34 years, the golf classic has raised nearly $600k for student scholarships, support programs and classroom technology.

“The return of the HCC Foundation golf tournament will definitely be one of the highlights of 2021,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of HCC. “We had a picture-perfect day at a gorgeous golf course, where we were able to gather in support of HCC students. Connecting in person with our alumni, local business leaders and friends was such a joy, and we are truly grateful for our community’s generosity.”

HCC student Angel Vargas spoke about being among the first recipients of the HCC Foundation’s Bienvenidos Latinx Scholarship, which he was first awarded for the fall 2021 semester.

“As a student coming from another country, I was at a huge disadvantage when it came to finances for higher education,” said Vargas, a computer science major who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now lives in Springfield. “Here at HCC, I have been awarded scholarships, and I have been part of student programs that have not only helped me stay in school but have inspired me to work even harder.”