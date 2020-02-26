1  of  2
HCC highlight local entrepreneurs as part of Black History Month

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College promoted local African-American entrepreneurs on Wednesday as part of the college’s Black History Month program.

Local author Jacqueline Williams-Hines exhibited her books, which are designed to help parents whose children have autism.

She gives advice within stories built around the adventures of her son Joshua, now 23 years old. He was diagnosed with autism at the age of two-and-a-half.

Jacqueline has been writing these books about Joshua for 13 years. She told 22News what she’s trying to accomplish.

“My biggest focus right now is educating the community about development so we can get early and accurate diagnoses of autism.”

To find out how to buy one of her books, you can click here.

