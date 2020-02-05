HCC highlights African-American literature in honor of Black History Month

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Black History Month programs have begun in classrooms and study halls throughout western Massachusetts.

Wednesday at Holyoke Community College scholars looked towards African-American literature from a century ago to gain perspective from the past in learning for the future.

The focus was centered on books written by African-Americans more than a century ago. HCC student Christopher Royster told 22News, these vintage books can yield valuable information for today’s generation.

“I do agree the only way we can move forward is by going back,” Royster said. “Learn from the mistakes or some of the positive things they did and utilize it to make things better.”

Throughout Black History Month, 22News is will cover a full range of classroom programs ranging from the elementary grades to schools of higher learning.