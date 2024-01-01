HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is streamlining the enrollment process with a special “Registration Express” event on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Prospective students can make a one-day visit to the main campus at 303 Homestead Avenue or join virtually via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During Registration Express, participants can apply for admission, complete the college placement test, consult with academic advisers, register for classes, and address financial aid concerns- all in a single day. The event aims to simplify the enrollment procedure and provide an efficient start to the spring 2024 semester, commencing on Tuesday, Jan. 16th.

In addition to the main start date, HCC offers Flex Start options on Feb. 5 (Spring Start II) and March 18 (Spring Start III), accommodating diverse schedules. Spring classes are available in 14-week, 12-week, and 7-week formats.

The event will also highlight the state’s initiatives for free community college, including MassReconnect and the MASS Grant Plus expansion, making higher education more financially accessible.

Mark Hudgik, HCC Director of Admissions, expressed enthusiasm for this year’s Registration Express, citing the Commonwealth’s investment in students. “With the Commonwealth’s investment in students through MassReconnect and the MASS Grant Plus expansion, it’s more affordable than ever to get a start on a college education or to pick up where you left off,” Hudgik stated. Eligible Massachusetts residents enrolling half-time or more can benefit from state-covered tuition.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual participation is available through Zoom. Access the virtual event link on the HCC website.

To further accommodate prospective students, the HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center will extend their hours during the first three weeks of January. The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 2-4: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 5: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 8-9: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 11: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 12: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 16-18: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 19: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prospective students are encouraged to seize the opportunity provided by Registration Express to embark on their educational journey with Holyoke Community College.