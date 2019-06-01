HCC holds 72nd commencement at the MassMutual Center

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation season continues for yet another weekend.

Holyoke Community College held its 72nd commencement at the MassMutual Center in Springfield Saturday morning.

900 graduates received associates degrees and certificates during Saturday’s ceremony.

22News spoke with Shaquille Kynard, the cousin of a graduate, who said he couldn’t be more proud.

“She’s my little cousin but I see her as an inspiration to myself and a big motivation for me,” Kynard said. “She’s one of the reasons why I ended up going back to school, so I’m very proud of her and I just want to congratulate her.”

HCC English professor Lisa Mahon gave this year’s keynote address.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.