HCC honors graduates during virtual commencement

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College celebrated the classes of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday morning with a virtual Commencement ceremony.

The ceremony featured introductory and concluding remarks from President Christina Royal and Robert Gilbert chair of the HCC Board of Trustees, while keynote speeches were delivered by Raúl Gutiérrez professor of Spanish, and Vanessa Martinez, professor of Anthropology.

Graduates from the class of 2020 received their diplomas last year but were recognized this year alongside the class of 2021.

The Commencement also included musical performances by Christian Santiago from the Class of 2020 and Chan Collins from the Class of 2021 while the student address was given by Tugce Kuruca from the Class of 2021.

The ceremony featured a virtual procession of graduates and a collection of photos and short congratulatory videos from faculty and staff.

The ceremony was live-streamed through the HCC website and ASL interpreted.