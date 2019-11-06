HCC honors students who served in the military

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College honored nearly 200 students who entered college after serving in the military.

Many of the student-veterans came together for a gathering at the Kittridge Center for Business and Workforce Development on Wednesday afternoon.

Event organizer Air Force Veteran Robert Vigneault told 22News that student-veterans are a closely-knit group at HCC.

“The camaraderie that service members have is unparalleled,” Vigneault explained. “You can spend a month with one person and have a lifetime friend.”

Holyoke Community College students who served in the military also have their own resource study center, known as “the bunker.”

School will be closed on Monday for the federal Veterans Day holiday, which is why students observed Veterans Day early.