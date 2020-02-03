List: HCC kicks off events to honor Black History Month

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College announced special events scheduled for Black History Month on and off-campus.

According to a news release sent to 22News, events include workshops on 19 century African American literature, an art exhibit, a food festival, and more.

List of events:

  • Tuesday, February 4 Center for Excellence, (Frost Room #265) at 1 p.m: A screening of a 15-minute TEDTalk by Jedidah Isler, the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in astrophysics from Yale University and one of the first black women in the United States to earn a Ph.D. in any physics-related field.
  • Wednesday, February 5Center for Excellence, (Frost Room #265) at 11:30 a.m: Marie Troppe, HCC’s director of Transition to College & Careers program, will lead a workshop exploring how 19th-century African-American literature, such as Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl, by Harriet Jacobs illuminate modern views on race. This same workshop will also be offered on Wednesday, February 12 at 9 a.m and Tuesday, February 18 at 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 13 – Smith College Museum of Art in Northampton from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: HCC students, faculty and staff will receive free admission to the museum and its featured exhibit, “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Adult guests accompanying members of the HCC community to the museum will be charged a $5 fee ($4 for seniors).
  • Wednesday, February 19 – Leslie Phillips Theater, second floor of HCC’s Fine and Performing Arts Building at 11 a.m: Free screening of the 2004 documentary, “Shirley Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed.” In addition to being the first black woman elected to Congress in 1968, Chisholm, D-New York, was the first black major-party candidate to run for President of the United States. She was also HCC’s keynote speaker at Commencement in 1984.
  • Thursday, February 27 – Outside lobby of the Leslie Phillips Theater on the second floor of the Fine & Performing Arts: Black Heritage Food Fest featuring food prepared for the event by local chefs specializing in southern, Creole, Cajun and other ethnic cuisines.

