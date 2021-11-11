HCC named one of the state’s top women-led businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Commonwealth Institute ranked Holyoke Community College as one of the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts for 2021.

The Commonwealth Institute is a nonprofit that supports female business leaders and they announced their 21st ranking on November 5th during a zoom celebration where President Royal and HCC were ranked at number 50.

“It is an honor to represent Holyoke Community College on such a distinguished list,” said Christina Royal. “The Commonwealth Institute is shining a light on organizations making a difference in their sector and on women from whom our students can find inspiration. That’s a powerful and positive message for all of Massachusetts.”

Royal is currently the president of HCC and has held that title since January 2017. Royal is the fourth president in HCC’s 75-year history and the first woman to hold that position.

“They run healthcare companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, nonprofits, construction firms and more – they’re the women power players of the Bay State,” says the introduction to the Top 100 rankings. “Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy. Taken together, the 100 companies on the list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $66.6 billion.”

To compile the list, “the Commonwealth Institute examined revenue or operating budgets for each organization as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects.”