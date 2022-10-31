HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) has been named one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts for the second year in a row.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, the Boston Globe Magazine, and The Women’s Edge named HCC one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts. The Women’s Edge is a nonprofit that supports top female executives.

“They run health care companies, universities, and colleges, financial institutions, nonprofits, construction firms, and more – they’re the women power players of the Bay State,” said the introduction to the Top 100 list. “Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy. Taken together, the 100 companies on this list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $75.9 billion.”

HCC President, Christina Royal and the school was ranked 61 out of 100 organization. The full list was published on Sunday in the annual “Women & Power” edition of the Globe Magazine. Royal was also one of 11 executives that were featured in a separate article called “’ Resist the temptation to fit the mold’: Eleven leaders share insights on cultivating diverse, dynamic teams in challenging times.”

“For me, as a multiracial, queer woman, these identities are not separate from me as a leader, so I encourage everyone to be as authentic as possible,” Royal said. “I encourage people to resist the temptation to fit the mold of others and instead recognize that their individuality is their gift to others in this world.”

Jeffrey Hayden, HCC’s vice president of Business and Community Services, nominated Royal and HCC for the award. “President Royal’s outstanding leadership has led to innovation, flexibility, and a singular focus on student success,” said Hayden. “This recognition confirms her commitment to excellence and the development of collaborations that support student advancement.”

Amanda Sbriscia, HCC vice president of Institutional Advancement, accepted the award Friday on behalf of Royal, who was traveling in Israel. “There was so much joyful mingling and networking as hundreds of us gathered to celebrate these remarkable women leaders,” Sbriscia said. “During the breakfast, we were honored to hear from Governor Baker, who used his time at the podium to celebrate the amazing work of his wife, First Lady Lauren Baker. Being surrounded by inspirational women leading organizations across the Commonwealth was a great way to begin a Friday morning.”