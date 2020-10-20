HCC offering flu shot clinics starting Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is offering several drive-up flu shot clinics starting Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the clinics will be held Tuesday and Friday of this week, Tuesday, November 3, and Friday, November 6. The clinics are drive-up so residents don’t need to leave their vehicle and face masks will be distributed on-site.

All the clinics are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be held in parking lot M next to HCC’s Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation on the main campus at 303 Homestead Ave. This is the same location where free COVID-19 testing is being held.

According to HCC, the flu vaccines are free with most insurance, including MassHealth. Pre-registration is not required but highly recommended. Appointments can be scheduled for 20-minute time slots by going on the HCC website.

The flu vaccine clinics are provided by the Holyoke Board of Health and CVS Pharmacy and are open to the general public.