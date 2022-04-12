HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve ever thought about working in the hotel business, Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering a free hospitality training course for qualifying applicants.

The seven-week program offers in-person training for front desk workers and room attendants in a model hotel room and reception lobby. Students will be using the latest technology and software for making reservations and checking guests in and out, as well as how to properly clean a room and make it inviting for guests.

In addition to workplace skills, students will learn resume building, best interview practices, and be provided with job search assistance and connections to local employers.

The program runs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 5:30-8:30 p.m., April 26 through June 9 and is being held at HCC’s hotel training lab on the second floor of the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Race Street in downtown Holyoke.

No high school diploma or GED/HiSET test is required for admission. For more information about this and other free job training courses go to the HCC website and fill out an inquiry form.