HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is providing a free training opportunity for persons interested in a career in manufacturing.

The program was created to address specific employment needs of local manufacturing businesses and is geared toward students already employed by area companies or looking to gain entry to the industry.

Participants will receive instruction in general manufacturing processes and principles, math skills for manufacturing, problem-solving strategies, an overview of quality control standards such as Lean and ISO 9000, and career expectations and professional behavior. They will be given a certificate of completion from HCC.

Classes start Tuesday, June 21, and run for seven days through June 30. All classes meet in person from 9 a.m. to noon at HCC’s downtown location, the Picknelly Adult & Family Education Center (above the Holyoke Transportation Center) at 206 Maple St., Holyoke.

For more information or to sign up, contact Paul Sheehan at psheehan@hcc.edu or fill out the inquiry form online.