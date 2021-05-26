HCC offering free STEM courses this summer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is offering free STEM Starter Academy courses this summer.

The STEM Starter Academy is hosting the courses for students interested in pursuing STEM majors at HCC or careers in the STEM field.

According to a news release sent to 22News, STEM Explorations is a four-credit lab science class that will run from July 6 to August 5. The class will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with an additional lab on either Thursdays or Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The class is open to currently enrolled and incoming HCC students, dual-enrolled high school students, and adults interested in learning more about STEM. There are no prerequisites to apply for admission and 100 percent of costs are covered. To apply for free summer STEM courses you can visit their website.

The course will meet online in real-time. Lab kits and course materials are included and will be sent to students’ homes. Supplemental instructors and peer mentors will also be available for tutoring and to advise students about STEM options at HCC.

HCC is also offering a free Calculus 1 class this summer for currently enrolled STEM majors and students who score high enough on the college placement test. This course runs from June 7 to July 8.

To apply for free summer STEM classes, please visit: hcc.edu/stemstarter