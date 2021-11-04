HCC offers more on-campus classes for Spring 2022

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will offer expanded on-campus options for classes in the Spring.

Registration is now open and more than half of HCC’s classes will be offered on campus for Spring 2022. This is up from around 30% of on-campus classes this current fall semester.

The Director of Admissions said they are excited to boost their on-campus options while maintaining robust online, hybrid and remote courses. All 15 community colleges in Massachusetts will require students registering for classes to be vaccinated against COVID-19.