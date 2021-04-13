HCC opens registration for on-campus fall courses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a year without in-person classes, Holyoke Community College has open registration for on-campus fall courses.

HCC is adding 400 classes this fall semester that will be both full-time and part-time in-person instruction. According to HCC admissions, steps are being taken to minimize exposure to COVID-19, including requiring masks and social distancing while on campus. In-person class sizes will be smaller as well.

HCC will continue to offer fully online classes and blended remote classes for students.

Mark Hudgik told 22News, “We’re very excited to bring students back to campus. It’s been a long time coming, it’s a long year and we are very excited to get back to normal.”

To help prospective students, HCC is holding weekly virtual information sessions on the following days:

April 20 from noon to 1 p.m.

May 4 from noon to 1 p.m.

May 18 from noon to 1 p.m.

May 25 from noon to 1 p.m.

May 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visit this website to register for one of the Zoom information sessions with an HCC admissions counselor. Fall semester classes start on September 7.