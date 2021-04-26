HCC partners with Gary Rome on fundraiser for student programs and scholarships

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The owner of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, is partnering with the HCC Foundation on a one-day campaign to raise money for student support programs and scholarships at Holyoke Community College.

The “Drive to Change Lives” campaign will be on April 27 and will run a full 24 hours, from 12:01 a.m. to midnight. The goal of the campaign is to raise money for student support programs and increase awareness about the issues that can impede student success.

Gary Rome says he has pledged to donate $10,000 if the goals of the campaign are met, “I hope my $10,000 challenge will shine a light on this important institution and all it does for our region, and that it will encourage others to make it a habit to give to HCC.” The goals include 150 new donors and 1,000 social media comments, likes, or shares using the hashtag, #TogetherHCC.

The HCC Foundation launched “Together HCC: A Campaign for Caring” in March 2020 to build moral support for the college community during a time of increasing uncertainty while also raising money for students experiencing financial distress due to the pandemic.

The campaign is asking to use the hashtag #TogetherHCC to share stories and images on social media to demonstrate the resilience of the college community in response to the COVID-19 crisis. You can donate on the Holyoke Community College’s website.