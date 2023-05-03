HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day of celebration Wednesday, in honor of Holyoke Community College President, Christina Royal, who is retiring at the end of this academic year.

Hundreds gathered at the campus center in recognition of Royal, who is the 4th president of the college’s 75-year history. Speakers noting some of her accomplishments, as well as her contributions to the college, and the legacy she will leave behind.

Royal also reflecting on her time at HCC, “Some times its hard to dream it if you can’t see it, and the best I could hope for was for me serving in this role would inspire others to break the glass ceiling where progress has yet to be achieved,” says Royal.

Royal began her career in January 2017 as the first woman, first openly gay, and first bi-racial person to serve as HCC president.

Her last day will be July 14.