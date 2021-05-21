HCC Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site extended through September

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The free testing site for COVID-19 at the Holyoke Community College will continue into September, according to the Holyoke Board of Health.

The Stop the Spread site runs six days a week in parking lot H near the western entrance to the Donahue Building. It will continue to be in parking lot H until June 1. After that date, the location will be moved to parking lot M by the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation on the opposite side of campus.

Wait times at the site have drastically reduced compared to the beginning of the year. Now, only a handful of vehicles are usually waiting at the busiest times. Testing is free and is based on a first come, first serve basis. No appointments are necessary.

The site is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The HCC Stop the Spread site has been running since August 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.