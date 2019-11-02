HCC students to hold opioid, motor vehicle emergency training simulations

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College nursing and paramedic students will be participating in joint emergency medical training exercises on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the training will take place at HCC’s Center for Health Education and Simulation form 8:45 to 1:00 p.m.

Students will stage two emergency scenarios that include a motor vehicle accident where EMT responses and take the patient to a trauma room inside the center and an opioid overdose in a home setting that requires an EMT response with SPR treatment, intubation, and administration of Narcan.

The motor vehicle accident simulation is scheduled to run from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. while the opioid overdose simulation will run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.