HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is offering several week-long in-person and online programs for youth aged 8 to 15 on a variety of subjects.

Beginning on June 27 and running through August 12, the college will have classes that provide educational opportunities as well as the chance to find out what it’s like to learn in a higher education environment with industry professionals.

HCC’s 2022 on-campus summer youth programs run Monday through Friday for one week, some for a full day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and others a half-day, either 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. All in-person programs will be held on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave., except for cooking and baking classes, which are held at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke:

June 27-July 1: Culinary Arts with Chef Maureen Benton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($399)

July 18-22: Culinary Arts with Chef Maureen Benton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($399); Make Your First Video Game, 9 a.m. to noon, or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($169).

July 25-29: Code Breakers, 9 a.m. to noon, or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($169); Python Programming, 9 a.m. to noon, or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($169).

Aug. 1-5: Calling Superheroes: Cartooning & Illustration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($299).

Aug. 8-12: Culinary Arts with Chef Benton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($399).

Find descriptions of each summer youth program and a registration link on the HCC website or call 413-552-2123.