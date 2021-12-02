HCC to hold ‘Registration Express’ for Spring 2022 semester classes

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering one stop registration event for anyone interested in taking classes for the Spring 2022 semester.

The “Registration Express” offers prospective students the opportunity to apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic advisor, register for classes, and set up financial aid —all in one location and on the same day. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main campus at 303 Homestead Avenue in Holyoke.

The Spring 2022 semester begins Monday, Jan. 24. HCC also has Flex Start dates on February 14 (Spring Start II) and March 28 (Spring Start III). Full-term spring classes run for 14 weeks. Spring Start II classes run for 12 weeks. Spring Start III classes run for seven.

“We know our students lead busy and complicated lives, especially on weekdays,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions. “By expanding our service offerings to include a Saturday we hope to create an opportunity for students who want to register for spring classes but maybe haven’t had the time to do so.”

Those who can’t make it in person on January 15 can access Registration Express via Zoom or visit the HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).

For more information and instructions about accessing Registration Express on January 15 via Zoom and the Registration Express event, contact HCC Admissions at 413-552-2321 / admissions@hcc.edu or go to the schools web site at hcc.edu.