HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) announced its free line-cook training program for the fall season, taking place at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute.

With a commitment to fostering culinary talent and boosting career opportunities, HCC will conduct three training sessions to accommodate a diverse range of participants. The first session, slated to begin on Monday, September 18, will offer a daytime course that runs five days a week through October 20.

The schedule for this session is as follows: Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Simultaneously, an evening program will also begin on September 18, running from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays until November 9.

A second daytime session, ideal for individuals already within the restaurant industry or those aspiring to embark on a new culinary career path, will kick off on October 30. This session will run five days a week through December 8, following a schedule similar to the first daytime session: Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Maureen McGuinness, Assistant Project Coordinator for HCC’s non-credit culinary arts programs, emphasized the course’s versatility. She noted that it caters to a mix of young individuals entering the job market for the first time and those who are re-entering the workforce, seeking a fresh career direction. “The course is perfect for anybody who’s looking for a job and has a passion for food and the dining industry,” McGuinness stated.

The training will be held in person at the esteemed HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, located at 164 Race Street. Participants in the program will gain comprehensive skills crucial for becoming successful line cooks. These skills encompass essential competencies like knife techniques, stock preparation, soup and sauce making, dessert crafting, and expertise in working with poultry, fish, and meat. Furthermore, participants will master culinary math and measurements and gain proficiency in various moist and dry heat cooking methods. The program doesn’t solely focus on cooking techniques; it also emphasizes vital workplace soft skills such as crafting an effective resume and conducting job searches.

Given that the program falls under HCC’s Business & Workforce Development division, it is offered free of charge to eligible candidates. For those interested in pursuing this opportunity, additional information can be obtained by filling out the online inquiry form on their website or by contacting workforce@hcc.edu / 413-552-2500.