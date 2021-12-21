HCC to reimburse students with pandemic relief funds

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The financial burden of shifting to remote learning the past year was felt by many college students, including those at Holyoke Community College. Now, 3,500 students are being reimbursed with pandemic relief funds.

HCC has received more than $3.5 million, which the college is passing along to students who upgraded their computer equipment during semesters of remote learning. 22News spoke with one student about their school expenses during the last year.

“Among the things I had to do was actually find a computer and it had to be good enough to sustain some of the programs,” said Luis Pinto.

To cover the additional costs that came with months of remote learning, each student will get between $600 to $2,500. It will average out to grants of about $1,000 per student.