HCC virtual commencement scheduled for June 5

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College announced that they will celebrate the class of 2020 and 2021 on June 5 with a virtual Commencement ceremony starting at 10:00 a.m.

The virtual event will feature a virtual procession of graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 and a collection of photos and short congratulatory videos from faculty and staff. The ceremony will also feature introductory and concluding remarks from President Christina Royal and Robert Gilbert, chair of the HCC Board of Trustees.

The ceremony will be ASL interpreted and live-streamed through the HCC website hcc.edu and the college’s social media channels.

The keynote speeches will be delivered by two members of the HCC faculty: Raúl Gutiérrez Associate Professor of Spanish, Elaine Marieb Faculty Chair for Teaching Excellence, and Vanessa Martinez Professor of Anthropology. The student address will be given by graduating HCC student Tugce Kuruca ’21, of Chicopee.

The event will also include musical performances by Christian Santiago who will be playing the cuatro a four-string Latin American guitar and graduating music major Chan Collins ’21 who will be playing the cello.