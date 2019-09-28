HCC’s Culinary Arts Institute receives $10,000 donation

From left to right: Amanda Sbriscia, HCC vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation; Harry Montalvo, BankESB community development specialist; Tiffany Raines, assistant vice president of the bank’s Holyoke branch; HCC president Christina Royal; and John Driscoll, board chair of the HCC Foundation, hold a ceremonial check for $10,000 at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – BankESB has donated $10,000 to the HCC Foundation Wednesday in support of culinary arts and hospitality industry students.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the donation was given by Harry Montalvo, BankESB’s community development specialist, and Tiffany Raines, assistant vice president of the bank’s Holyoke branch to HCC president Christina Royal and HCC Foundation officials at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute.

“This kind of investment helps further the work that we’re able to do… we’re very grateful for the support of businesses that are interested in investing in our local community and that also value education as a key component of what we need to lift up our communities.” Christina Royal, HCC President

The donation will help cover expenses such as equipment, maintenance, and student services at the Culinary Arts Institute.