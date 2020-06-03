HCS Head Start holding parades to celebrate end of school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – HCS Head Start is hosting several reverse parades for children and families to celebrate the end of the school year starting Wednesday and ending Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a reverse parade has been organized by the staff as a way to say goodbye to the children for the summer. Staff will line the school parking lots with signs and decorated cars while parents of students will form a line of cars and pass through to say goodbye to each other.

(Photo: HCS Head Start)

(Photo: HCS Head Start)

(Photo: HCS Head Start)

The program closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the staff has continued to provide virtual services to children and families.

Wednesday’s parade will be at the Carew Head Start Center parking lot on 65 Carew Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The following is the full schedule: