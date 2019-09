WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are injured after a head-on collision on Route 20 in West Springfield Saturday night.

West Springfield Police Sergeant Patrick Dunphy told 22News, the two cars were traveling in the opposite direction when they crashed on the town line of Westfield and West Springfield.

West Springfield police were unable to give the condition of the two people that were injured at this time.

22News will continue to update you once more information becomes available.