Head-on collision reported in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • (Holyoke Fire Department)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department reported a car accident at the intersection of Maple and Hampshire Streets Wednesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, at around 1:00 p.m. crews from the fire department responded to a head-on collision involving two passenger cars. Four people were brought to the emergency room and reported minor injuries.

MAP: Maple and Hampshire Streets in Holyoke

According to WAZE, the accident is cleared and no traffic is reported in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today