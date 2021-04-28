Head-on collision reported in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department reported a car accident at the intersection of Maple and Hampshire Streets Wednesday afternoon.
According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, at around 1:00 p.m. crews from the fire department responded to a head-on collision involving two passenger cars. Four people were brought to the emergency room and reported minor injuries.
MAP: Maple and Hampshire Streets in Holyoke
According to WAZE, the accident is cleared and no traffic is reported in the area.