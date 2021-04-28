Head-on collision reported in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department reported a car accident at the intersection of Maple and Hampshire Streets Wednesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, at around 1:00 p.m. crews from the fire department responded to a head-on collision involving two passenger cars. Four people were brought to the emergency room and reported minor injuries.

According to WAZE, the accident is cleared and no traffic is reported in the area.