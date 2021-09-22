Healey calls on U.S. Supreme Court to affirm 2nd Amendment as gun sales increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people are buying guns, which means gun permit applications are up across the country and in Massachusetts.

But the Commonwealth has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation and Attorney General Maura Healey wants to keep it that way. Massachusetts prides itself on being a leader in enforcing strict gun regulations. Wednesday night, 22News spoke with Springfield Police to get an idea of what the permit process is like.

To carry a firearm in Springfield, there are a number of things applicants need to do. First, you must be a resident or business owner in the city. You’ll also need to complete a certified gun safety course, before even applying for a license to carry. Then, your application and background check is reviewed by the Springfield Police Department and the State of Massachusetts. Even after being granted, your license is still monitored.

“When you have an LTC if you are involved in say a domestic disturbance or there is a domestic arrest or restraining order against you officers will go to your home, they’ll take away you LTC and takeaway your firearm,” said Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department.

Now, Attorney General Healey and the coalition of other attorneys general want to make sure that process continues to happen across the country. They are arguing that the 2nd Amendment gives states and local governments the power to regulate public carrying laws, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm the 2nd Amendment does not prohibit this from happening.

According to the Springfield Police Department, almost all gun violence cases in the city involve illegal firearms.