SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey is planning to spend more than $100M in state funds for a new courthouse to replace the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield.

In the governor’s $14 billion multi-year capital investment plan released Thursday morning, $106 million in funding is proposed “to fund the construction of a new, modern Hall of Justice in Springfield to replace the current aging facility.”

The governor’s plan for fiscal years 2024-2028 also includes billions of dollars for climate investments, economic development, and housing, with millions more for priorities such as local transportation programs, higher education funding, and more. Other capital projects funded in the governor’s plan are the reconstruction of new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, and the building of new veterans’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea.

Local political leaders and members of the legal community have been advocating for a new courthouse for years, citing health and safety concerns with the existing building, which dates back to the 1970s. Just where that new courthouse would be located remains uncertain, with a report from the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance analyzing 13 possible locations in Springfield, East Longmeadow, and West Springfield, with the current location at 50 State Street being ranked the most ideal.