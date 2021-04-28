Healing Racism Institute receives $300,000 grant from MassMutual

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley (HRIPV) announced that it has received a $300,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation for the launch of a $1 million three-year capital fund drive for the Institute.

The campaign is designed to help the Institute become self-sustaining as it works toward building a racism-free Pioneer Valley.

“I speak for the Board and for the larger Healing Racism community in expressing our thanks to the MassMutual Foundation for their critical support of our work. We often speak of the toxic nature of racism; our approach of healing and understanding is making a difference in the communities and organizations where we are engaged,” said Dr. Frank Robinson, Board Chair of the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley.

Funding from the capital campaign will help the Institute find a permanent home, add critical staff, expand facilitator training, and provide scholarships for individuals unable to afford participation in their two-day signature session.

“Racism is overcome by changing hearts and recognizing our common humanity. We expect that this lead gift from the MassMutual Foundation, and their demonstrated commitment to help build stronger, more vibrant communities, will inspire others to contribute. This lead gift will help HRIPV to build the critical infrastructure necessary to move toward a racism-free region,” said Robinson.

Holyoke Community College has served as a critical partner by hosting most of the two-day training over the past eight years of operation.

The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley was formed as a result of the City2City of Pioneer Valley’s visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2011 where area leaders discovered a similar model.