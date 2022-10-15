SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a vaccination clinic at St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield’s Mason Square area.

From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday morning, vaccines will be available and are being encouraged to those who have not received a booster yet. Residents can register for an appointment for either the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot or their 1st or 2nd COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Health officials nationwide have expressed concern that many people have not gotten their boosters as we head into the colder months. Less than 1 million Massachusetts residents have received a 2nd booster shot and experts urge everyone able to get one.

The updated boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. As with other vaccine-preventable diseases, you are protected best from COVID-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccinations.

According to a media advisory, HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris said, “I want to thank Mayor Domenic Sarno for his continued and steadfast leadership in addressing the public health needs and challenges we have experienced throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to thank St. John’s Congregational Church for hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for our residents. The Department of Health and Human Services is proud of the work, along with our partner agencies and organizations, to bring this vital and life-saving vaccine and a booster shot to our residents.”

Residents can still register for vaccines this morning at St. John’s Congregational Church.