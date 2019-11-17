Health and safety hazards firefighters face

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put their lives at risk every time they enter a burning building.

Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard was killed in a house fire Wednesday morning after becoming trapped on the third floor.

Worcester’s Fire Chief said Lt. Menard heroically saved multiple firefighters, before he died.

All Massachusetts firefighters complete the same training to ensure they’re prepared to enter a burning building. They also have specialized equipment that continues to evolve with the changing standards.

The West Springfield Fire Department now has a new “PASS” safety device that alerts the department when a firefighter could be in trouble.

West Springfield Fire Department Lt. Dennis Foley told 22News, it’s not just the flames and smoke that puts firefighters at risk.

He noted, “You now have to be concerned about not only heat exposure to smoke carbon monoxide but also exposure to cyanide.”

Lt. Foley told 22News the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health investigates all U.S. firefighter deaths and their work has led to changes in fire department policies, equipment, and training.

More than 50 firefighters have died in the line of duty in the U.S, so far this year.