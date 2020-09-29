Health experts: Alternatives to Trick-or-Treating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just about a month away from Halloween, and if you’re spooked about Trick-or-Treating festivities during a pandemic, you’re not alone.

Health experts are out with some new guidelines for those ghoulish spirits looking to celebrate with safety in mind.

Door to door trick or treating in Springfield is prohibited this year, and the mayor of Chicopee also recommends residents withstand from the tradition and follow CDC guidance.

One thing health experts encourage – neighborhood scavenger hunts, where you look for Halloween themed things outdoors and maintaining 6 feet from others. The town of West Springfield is taking that approach.

Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News they’ll be doing a Trick-or-Treat trail event for West Springfield residents this year. “Behind the Irish Cultural Center we have a new about a half mile trail out there, so we’re going to do a pre-registration trick or trail type of thing. We’ll have different sections set up on the trail where you can go with a parent and get some candy and goodies and that type of stuff,” said Reichelt.

Another CDC suggestion, “one-way trick-or-treating,” where you pick up wrapped goody bags left at the ends of driveways, avoiding a two-way interactions at front doors. If you’re looking for more low risk activities, there’s a Cornucopia of Trick-or-Treat alternatives.

If you’ll be participating in a scavenger hunt, it’s important to note a plastic Halloween mask, is not a substitute for a cloth face mask in limiting the spread of COVID-19.