Health experts believe second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is here

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. The British government on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 says it may take part in a study that tries to deliberately infect volunteers who have been given an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in an effort to more quickly determine if the vaccine works. The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents think it may produce results faster than typical studies, which wait to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment or a dummy version get sick. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many health experts are saying that we are in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health experts are warning Americans of a possible second wave of new coronavirus infections as we head into winter. Baystate Health President and CEO, Mark Keroack, said Monday during Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s weekly COVID update that we are already in one.

Keroack said, “Today I don’t know what else to say other than that we are in a second surge and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

While the second wave may already be here, health experts are saying the surge could look different than the wave of infections that occurred when the pandemic first hit back in March.

That’s because providers now have a better understanding of how to treat Covid-19. Dr. Keroack said more is being done, as drug companies continue to test potential vaccines, and other drugs like Remdesivir, which President Trump took in October when he contracted COVID.

“The Moderna, the AstraZeneca vaccine, are both looking good at this point,” Keroack added. “One needs to no overreact when the company itself announces great news because you really need to get all pieces of the puzzle squared away.”

Experts also believe the second wave will look different than initial surges because they expect infections to occur primarily among younger patients, rather than older ones.

Older populations appear to be more likely to social distance and adhere to CDC protocols.

But until there is a successful vaccine, the CDC continues to recommend following its safety guidelines.