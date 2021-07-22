Health fair held in MLK Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fair to promote health and wellness was held Thursday at the MLK Center in Springfield.

Baystate Medical Population-based Urban and Rural Community Health (P.U.RC.H.) students organized the event, which featured cooking demonstrations, blood pressure checks, and informational stations. Students and graduates have been running the annual food justice fair for three years now, to help promote healthy eating and to act as a resource to the community.

The fair, which is held at the same time as the MLK Center’s free food pantry, is open to everyone.

“We try to make sure that the health topics we cover are relevant to the community… Some things that often come up are common chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, obesity.” Emily Gang, second year medical student, co-leader of Food Justice Fair

The MLK Center’s general food pantry is held every Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.