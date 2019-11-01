Health New England awards $50K grants to local non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health New England awarded grants to five local organizations on Friday morning.

The Where Health Matters Grant program is designed to advance the health and well-being in the community around us.

Five local nonprofit organizations were awarded $50,000.

The 18 degrees included Martin Luther King Jr Family services of Springfield, Men of Color Health Awareness, Square One, and the Center for Youth Engagement at UMass Amherst all received grants.

22News spoke with Katie Bruno, manager of the Public Health and Wellness Program on why this grant program was started.

“We wanted to be able to make a big impact on our communities so putting together a $50,000 grant to really expand and help organizations that are doing great work.”

The Where Health Matters grant program targets four focus area: chronic disease, food and or housing insecurities, infant and maternal health, and mental health and or substance use disorders.

This was the 2nd year of the grant program.