Health official give advice to families dealing with stress during outbreak

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With schools and businesses closed and families are confined to their homes, that is heightening the concerns for domestic violence.

Health officials are concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause a spike in domestic abuse cases. The CDC is urging everyone to stay at home, to stay safe and to stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, unfortunate for some people, home is a hostile environment where their safety is at risk.

Dr. Stephen Boose of Baystate Health offered his advice to people who are dealing with this added stress in their life.

“Everyone you are with is under stress,” Dr. Boose. “You have to give them space, you don’t have much physical space, but a little emotional space if they are bit short-tempered. It helps if you build as normal of a structured life as possible.”

Dr. Boose recommends getting out of the house and getting in contact with family and friends as much as possible. According to the Northwestern DA’s office, they’ve identified 250 high-risk cases for domestic violence.

The national domestic violence hotline is seeing an increase in people calling with concerns of COVID-19. You can call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233.