Health officials monitoring COVID-19 clusters in Granville caused by event

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Town health officials are monitoring multiple COVID-19 clusters in Granville Tuesday, caused by a mass spreader event.

Effective immediately, town hall is closed to the public and masks will be required inside all public buildings regardless of vaccination status, the Granville Board of Health announced as they keep a close eye on the outbreak.

At least 10 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and they believe there are additional undocumented and unreported cases. Health officials did not say whether vaccinated individuals are among the clusters, nor did they say which event caused the cluster of cases.

“This is a serious increase and impact upon our small community, and it is more cases in one weekend than in the first six months of the epidemic between March and October 2020,” town officials said.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of COVID by following CDC guidelines and getting vaccinated.

Visiting Granville Town Hall? Appointments can be made with town staff to conduct business and those looking to pay bills or submit documents should use the green box in the parking lot.